Henry Mews News: Lighting it up following trade

Mews has continued to put up huge numbers, with two goals and 15 assists in 12 games, after being traded to OHL Sudbury from OHL Ottawa.

Mews has racked up a combined 67 points in 50 OHL games this year and should cruise to career-best numbers this season. At just 18 years of age, the blueliner likely will have to spend another year in junior before making the jump to the professional ranks.