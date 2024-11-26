Henry Thrun News: Sets up game-winner
Thrun notched an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 7-2 win over the Kings.
Thrun returned to the lineup, replacing Jack Thompson, who was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Monday. The 23-year-old Thrun made a valuable impact, setting up Macklin Celebrini's goal at 1:03 of the third period, which was the game-winner. Thrun has seven assists, 15 shots on net, 31 blocked shots, 16 hits, 15 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 21 appearances this season. His playing time is temporarily safe -- after Thompson's demotion, the Sharks are carrying only six blueliners, though Marc-Edouard Vlasic (back) is reportedly close to being ready for his season debut, which could bump Thrun from the lineup once again.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now