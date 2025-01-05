Hudson Fasching Injury: Leaves Sunday's game early

Fasching (undisclosed) departed Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins in the third period and did not return, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Fasching logged two shots, one block and a minus-1 rating in 9:44 of ice time before exiting. The right-shot winger appeared to have suffered the injury after being on the receiving end of a hit from Boston's Mark Kastelic. Fasching may benefit from a few days off due to the Islanders not playing again until Thursday in Las Vegas. The 29-year-old has not recorded a point through 19 appearances this season.