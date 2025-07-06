Hunter Skinner News: Receives two-way contract
Skinner signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with St. Louis on Sunday, PuckPedia reports.
This is a two-way deal for Skinner. The 24-year-old defenseman logged eight goals, 23 points, 98 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 71 regular-season appearances with AHL Springfield in 2024-25. A fourth-round selection by the Rangers in 2019, Skinner has yet to make his NHL debut, so he'll provide organizational depth for St. Louis this coming season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now