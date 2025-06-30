Ian Mitchell News: Hitting free agency

Mitchell didn't receive a qualify offer from the Bruins on Monday.

Mitchell made 15 appearances with the Bruins in 2024-25, having accounted for one assist and a minus-2 rating. The 26-year-old fared much better with AHL Providence, recording four goals and 27 points over 47 regular-season appearances. The 2017 second-round selection is free to sign elsewhere when free agency opens Tuesday.