Ilya Lyubushkin News: Contributes assist in win

Lyubushkin notched an assist, two hits, three blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Lyubushkin had a shot attempt that pinged in off Evgenii Dadonov. The helper was Lyubushkin's sixth over 10 contests in November, which is one of the best stretches of his career. That's all the offense the 30-year-old blueliner has this year, and he's added 21 hits, 37 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 19 appearances. His career high in points is 14 from the 2021-22 campaign, which he split between the Coyotes and the Maple Leafs, but it's too soon to tell if he'll come close to that mark this year.