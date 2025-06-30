Isaac Poulter News: Doesn't receive qualifying offer

Poulter didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Devils on Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site reports.

Poulter spent some time with the Devils during the 2024-25 season but didn't make his NHL debut. Over 36 appearances at AHL Utica, he went 16-13-6 with a 2.86 GAA and .898 save percentage, and he'll hit the open market during the offseason.