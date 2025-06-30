Isac Lundestrom News: Doesn't receive qualifying offer
The Ducks didn't tender a qualifying offer to Lundestrom on Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent.
Lundestrom appeared in 79 games for the Ducks during the 2024-25 campaign, recording four goals, 11 assists, 68 blocked shots and 48 hits while averaging 13:33 of ice time. The 25-year-old was limited mainly to a bottom-six role and will now need to seek out other opportunities after spending the first seven years of his career in Anaheim.
Isac Lundestrom
Free Agent
