Isac Lundestrom News: Doesn't receive qualifying offer

The Ducks didn't tender a qualifying offer to Lundestrom on Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Lundestrom appeared in 79 games for the Ducks during the 2024-25 campaign, recording four goals, 11 assists, 68 blocked shots and 48 hits while averaging 13:33 of ice time. The 25-year-old was limited mainly to a bottom-six role and will now need to seek out other opportunities after spending the first seven years of his career in Anaheim.