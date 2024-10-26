Ivan Barbashev News: Contributes assist in win

Barbashev posted an assist, three shots on goal, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

Barbashev is thriving as the third wheel on the top line with Jack Eichel and Mark Stone, who are both top-five in the league for points. The 28-year-old Barbashev hasn't reached those same heights, but he has four points over his last three contests, putting him at seven goals, five assists, 19 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-7 rating through nine outings overall. He serves as a power winger, and when he's scoring at this rate, he's a must-have forward for fantasy.