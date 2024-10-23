Fantasy Hockey
Ivan Fedotov News: Struggles again Wednesday

Published on October 23, 2024

Fedotov stopped 20 of 24 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals. The last two goals were empty-netters.

A comeback effort from the Flyers fell short, and it also made the game look closer than it was. Fedotov allowed three goals in less than five minutes in the second period, and that was ultimately too much to come back from. Through three starts this season, Fedotov is 0-3-0 with 14 goals allowed on 79 shots. He's doing nothing to challenge Samuel Ersson for the starting job, and Fedotov could be sent down to AHL Lehigh Valley if he can't turn things around.

