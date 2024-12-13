Fantasy Hockey
Jack Campbell headshot

Jack Campbell News: Called up Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Campbell was called up from AHL Grand Rapids under emergency conditions Friday.

Campbell will get the call this time around as the Red Wings will be without Cam Talbot (lower body) and Alex Lyon (lower body) Saturday versus the Maple Leafs. Sebastian Cossa will stay in the AHL this time after previously getting called up to cover when injuries struck Detroit's crease earlier in December. Lyon could be back as soon as Wednesday versus the Flyers, so it's likely Campbell's stay in the NHL will be a short one.

