Jack Drury News: Activated from injured reserve

Drury (hand) was activated from injured reserve Friday.

Drury underwent hand surgery in mid-December and was expected to be unavailable for at least four weeks, but he should be back in action for Saturday's game against the Wild, approximately three weeks after his procedure. The 24-year-old recorded three goals, six assists, 19 blocked shots, 15 hits and eight PIM while averaging 13:09 of ice time over his first 28 appearances of the season. Juha Jaaska was sent down to make room for Drury on the active roster.