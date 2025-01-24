Jack Drury News: Heading to Mile High City

Drury was traded to the Avalanche from the Hurricanes on Friday as part of a three-team deal, Emily Kaplan of ESPN reports.

The trade also features Martin Necas, a 2025 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round pick heading to Colorado, while Mikko Rantanen and Taylor Hall move to Carolina and Chicago retains 50 percent of Rantanen's salary and receives a 2025 third-round pick. Drury is a player that may be more of a play for the future rather than the present for the Avalanche. He has just nine points over 39 outings with the Hurricanes this season but missed time due to a hand injury. Drury could challenge Casey Mittelstadt for the second-line center job after filling in there at times with the Hurricanes, and he improves his new team's depth at a position that is largely a weakness outside of Nathan MacKinnon. Drury's worth considering in deeper fantasy formats if he is able to see more ice time in a middle-six role following the trade.