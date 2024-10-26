Jack Drury News: Scores game-winner Saturday

Drury scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Drury's first goal of the season came at 16:49 of the second period, and it stood as the game-winner. The 24-year-old center is stuck in a fourth-line role, and it doesn't look like that will be changing any time soon. He has two points, nine shots on net, four hits and a plus-1 rating through seven appearances this season. He put up 27 points over 74 regular-season outings in a similar assignment last year, but that's not enough to make a fantasy impact at a position as deep as center.