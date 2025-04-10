Jack Eichel Injury: Remains out for Thursday's game

Eichel (upper body) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Kraken, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Eichel will be unavailable for a second consecutive matchup due to his upper-body injury, and head coach Bruce Cassidy said Thursday that the 28-year-old remains day-to-day. The Golden Knights have just three games remaining on their regular-season schedule, and it's not yet clear whether Eichel will suit up for any of those matchups.