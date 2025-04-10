Fantasy Hockey
Jack Eichel Injury: Remains out for Thursday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Eichel (upper body) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Kraken, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Eichel will be unavailable for a second consecutive matchup due to his upper-body injury, and head coach Bruce Cassidy said Thursday that the 28-year-old remains day-to-day. The Golden Knights have just three games remaining on their regular-season schedule, and it's not yet clear whether Eichel will suit up for any of those matchups.

Jack Eichel
Vegas Golden Knights
