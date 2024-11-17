Jack Eichel News: Deals helper in loss

Eichel produced an assist and five shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

Eichel's point streak is up to six games, a hot stretch consistint of two goals and 10 assists. The 28-year-old center helped out on Keegan Kolesar's tally in the second period. Through 18 contests this season, Eichel has been reliable and productive with five goals, 23 helpers, 53 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating. He's shooting 9.4 percent, so there's still a little room for growth in his offense if he can be a little more efficient on his own shots.