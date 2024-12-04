Jack Eichel News: Supplies two assists

Eichel recorded two assists, five shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Eichel has gone a season-high five games without a goal. His contributions in that span are a pair of two-assist games, including Wednesday when he helped out on both of Shea Theodore's tallies. Eichel is one of two players in the league at 30 helpers this season -- he pulled even with the Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon. Eichel's 38 points also put him one back of the league lead, which is currently shared by MacKinnon, Martin Necas and Kirill Kaprizov. Eichel has added 76 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating over 27 appearances in what's shaping up to be a career year.