Jack Hughes News: Signs minor-league deal

Hughes signed a two-year, minor-league contract with OHL Ontario on Thursday, Russell Morgan of Hockey Royalty reports.

According to PuckPedia, Hughes will only remain on the Kings' reserve list until Aug. 15, so either the club needs to sign him to an NHL-level deal or he will technically become an unrestricted free agent. Still, the fact that the 21-year-old center is at least committed to the organization through the minor-league club is a good sign that there might still be a future with the second-round pick.