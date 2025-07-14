Jack Thompson News: Pens two-way pact

Thompson signed a one-year, two-way contract with San Jose on Monday.

Thompson contributed four goals, 10 points, 41 shots on net and 54 blocked shots across 31 NHL regular-season appearances with the Sharks in 2024-25. He also had three goals and 14 points in 27 outings with AHL San Jose during the 2024-25 regular season. The Sharks added veteran blueliners Dmitry Orlov, John Klingberg and Nick Leddy in the offseason, which could lead to the 23-year-old Thompson starting the 2025-26 campaign in the minors.