Jack Thompson News: Registers pair of assists

Thompson had two power-play assists, three blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Thompson's usage is starting to get interesting -- he is on the Sharks' top power-play unit, and while he was listed on the third pairing Thursday, he led the team's blueliners with 20:34 of ice time. Thompson has three assists, four shots on net, seven blocked shots, two hits and a minus-2 rating over three outings this season. Even if he serves as a power-play specialist, Thompson will have appeal in deeper fantasy formats, especially those where an ugly plus-minus rating is not a concern.