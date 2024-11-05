Fantasy Hockey
Jack Thompson News: Scores first career goal

Published on November 5, 2024

Thompson scored a goal and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Thompson had been scratched in two of the previous four games, but he took the spot of Jake Walman in the lineup Tuesday. The 22-year-old Thompson's goal was the first of his career to go with three assists over seven appearances this season. He has some scoring upside, especially as part of the Sharks' power-play mix on the blue line. The blueliner has added eight shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in a bottom-four role at even strength.

