Jackson Blake News: Tallies in Thursday's win

Blake scored a goal, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Bruins.

Blake tipped home a Dmitry Orlov shot at 17:52 of the first period as part of a stretch of three goals in 52 seconds for the Hurricanes. Blake has gotten on the scoresheet in three straight games (one goal, two assists). The 21-year-old rookie is up to five points, 16 shots on net, six PIM and a plus-1 rating through nine outings. He's averaged 10:48 of ice time, but he's firmly in a fourth-line role with the Hurricanes carrying just 12 healthy forwards.