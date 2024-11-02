Jacob Bernard-Docker News: Records helper in win

Bernard-Docker notched an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

This was Bernard-Docker's second helper through eight outings this season. He continues to see consistent third-pairing usage, and he bounced back with 14:45 of ice time Saturday after seeing just 8:06 in Friday's loss to the Rangers. Bernard-Docker has added eight shots on net, nine hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating this season. His spot in the lineup appears to be safe until Artem Zub (concussion) is cleared to play again, but Bernard-Docker offers minimal upside in fantasy.