Jacob Bryson Injury: Suffers injury Wednesday

Bryson suffered an upper-body injury in Wednesday's game versus the Red Wings, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

The injury occurred on a hit by Michael Rasmussen in the third period, leading to increased hostilities in an already chippy game. Bryson ended up with 16:16 of ice time after failing to return to the contest. The 27-year-old's status is up in the air for Saturday's game versus the Golden Knights, and if Jacob Bernard-Docker (not injury related) is not cleared to play either, the Sabres may need to make a move for a defenseman.