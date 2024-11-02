Jacob Bryson News: Regular presence in press box

Bryson hasn't played in any of the Sabres' first 11 games of the season.

Bryson signed a one-year deal with the Sabres on July 1 after they left him unqualified as a restricted free agent. The 26-year-old defenseman is with the big club as injury insurance, but he appears to be No. 8 on the depth chart, and that's led to him receiving no game action with the team's defense corps staying healthy in October. Bryson could push Connor Clifton for a spot on the third pairing, though Dennis Gilbert is also in the mix to play if head coach Lindy Ruff shuffles up his defense.