Jacob Bryson News: Regular presence in press box
Bryson hasn't played in any of the Sabres' first 11 games of the season.
Bryson signed a one-year deal with the Sabres on July 1 after they left him unqualified as a restricted free agent. The 26-year-old defenseman is with the big club as injury insurance, but he appears to be No. 8 on the depth chart, and that's led to him receiving no game action with the team's defense corps staying healthy in October. Bryson could push Connor Clifton for a spot on the third pairing, though Dennis Gilbert is also in the mix to play if head coach Lindy Ruff shuffles up his defense.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now