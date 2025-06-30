Jacob Perreault News: Not tendered QO

Perreault is set to be an unrestricted free agent after not receiving a qualifying offer from the Oilers on Monday, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Perreault, a first-round pick by Anaheim in 2020, has yet to live up to his draft status, appearing in just one NHL game in 2021-22. The 23-year-old accounted for three goals, 14 points, 37 PIM and a minus-17 rating across 38 outings with AHL Bakersfield last season. The Montreal native might pen a two-way contract in free agency, but he's unlikely to see time at the NHL level in 2025-26.