Jacob Trouba News: Garners assist in loss

Trouba logged an assist, four shots on goal, three blocked shots and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Trouba has slowed down dramatically after opening the season with four helpers over three contests. His assist Thursday ended a six-game slump. The 30-year-old is at six helpers, 38 shots on net, 27 hits, 54 blocked shots, 15 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 18 appearances. A shuffle on the Rangers' blue line has seen Trouba playing alongside Ryan Lindgren, forming a tough-as-nails shutdown pairing.