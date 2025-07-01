Jake Allen News: Inks five-year deal

Allen agreed to terms on a five-year, $9 million contract with New Jersey on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Allen put up decent ratios last year, posting a 2.66 GAA and a .906 save percentage to go with four shutouts in 31 contests. Unfortunately, those numbers didn't translate to wins, as the 34-year-old netminder went just 13-16-1. Five years is a significant term to commit to a player of his age, but with the AAV coming in under $2 million, fans probably can't complain too much.