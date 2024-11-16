Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jake Christiansen headshot

Jake Christiansen News: Adds helper Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Christiansen logged an assist, two PIM, two hits and four blocked shots in Friday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.

Christiansen opened the season with four helpers over six games, but his offense has dipped since then. The 25-year-old snapped a nine-game slump with his assist Friday. In addition to five helper,s the blueliner has added 25 shots on net, 17 blocked shots, 13 hits and six PIM over 16 contests. He's playing in a bottom-four role without power-play time, so he's unlikely to be much of a factor in fantasy even though he's already earned a career year.

Jake Christiansen
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now