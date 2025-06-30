Menu
Jake Leschyshyn headshot

Jake Leschyshyn News: Parts ways with Rangers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 30, 2025

Leschyshyn didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Rangers on Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Leschyshyn hasn't appeared in the NHL since the 2023-24 campaign and will have to test the open market during the offseason. He made 69 appearances with AHL Hartford last year and recorded 13 goals, 11 assists and 34 PIM.

Jake Leschyshyn
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
