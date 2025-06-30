Jake Leschyshyn News: Parts ways with Rangers

Leschyshyn didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Rangers on Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Leschyshyn hasn't appeared in the NHL since the 2023-24 campaign and will have to test the open market during the offseason. He made 69 appearances with AHL Hartford last year and recorded 13 goals, 11 assists and 34 PIM.