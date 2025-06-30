Jake Leschyshyn News: Parts ways with Rangers
Leschyshyn didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Rangers on Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Leschyshyn hasn't appeared in the NHL since the 2023-24 campaign and will have to test the open market during the offseason. He made 69 appearances with AHL Hartford last year and recorded 13 goals, 11 assists and 34 PIM.
Jake Leschyshyn
Free Agent
