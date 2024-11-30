Fantasy Hockey
Jake McCabe Injury: Exits game with upper-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 30, 2024 at 7:18pm

McCabe won't return to Saturday's tilt against Tampa Bay after sustaining an upper-body injury.

Toronto got Matthew Knies (upper body) and Auston Matthews (upper body) back Saturday. However, Bobby McMann suffered a lower-body injury Wednesday, and now McCabe is hurt, so Toronto's health problems aren't easing up. Going into Saturday's game, McCabe had five assists, 21 PIM, 19 shots, 50 hits and 46 blocks in 22 outings while averaging 21:47 of ice time. If McCabe isn't available for Monday's matchup against Chicago, Jani Hakanpaa could be in the lineup.

