Jake Oettinger News: Earns win Friday

Oettinger stopped 18 of 21 shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Oettinger didn't have his best performance from a statistical perspective, as he posted a save percentage below the .860 mark for the first time since the 5-4 loss to the Rangers on Jan. 7. However, the 26-year-old remains one of the most reliable goaltenders in the league due to his impressive consistency between the pipes. Oettinger has gone 3-2-0 over his last five outings, but he owns a solid 1.83 GAA and a .928 save percentage over that stretch. Fantasy managers should continue to trust him going forward, regardless of the opponent.