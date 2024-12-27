Jake Oettinger News: Fades late in loss

Oettinger stopped 15 of 18 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

The Stars controlled the pace of the game, but the Wild scored twice in a 57-second span in the third period. Oettinger then let in the decisive goal to Brock Faber 35 seconds into overtime. This was Oettinger's third straight loss, with the Stars being outscored 11-6 in that span. The team has gone seven consecutive games without scoring more than three goals, which has put a lot of pressure on the goalies. The Stars could have a chance to break that rut in Chicago on Sunday.