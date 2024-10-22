Jake Oettinger News: Gets starting nod against Sabres

Oettinger will be between the pipes on the road versus Buffalo on Tuesday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Oettinger is undefeated to open the 2024-25 campaign, posting a 4-0-0 record to go with a 1.48 GAA and one shutout. Even without a back-to-back over the Stars' next three contests, the team could still give the 25-year-old Oettinger a night off and let Scott Wedgewood take a start, perhaps versus the Bruins on Thursday. Still, Oettinger should see the bulk of the workload this year and could play upward of 60 games this year.