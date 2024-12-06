Fantasy Hockey
Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: Gets starting nod versus Knights

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Oettinger will be between the pipes against Vegas on the road Friday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Oettinger has struggled for wins of late, going 3-2-0 despite a 2.83 GAA and .899 save percentage. Still, the backstop trails only Connor Hellebuyck (16) for the league lead in victories and should still be in the mix for the Vezina Trophy at the end of the campaign. Oettinger will no doubt continue to benefit from a defense that is allowing just 27.2 shots per game (fifth fewest in the NHL).

