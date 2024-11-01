Jake Oettinger News: In goal Friday

Oettinger will get the starting nod against the Panthers in Finland on Friday, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Oettinger has put together a strong start to the 2024-25 campaign, posting a 5-1-0 record, 1.84 GAA and one shutout. With the extra time off in order to travel for Friday and Saturday's Global Series versus the Panthers, coach Pete DeBoer hasn't ruled out the possibility of playing Oettinger in both legs of the back-to-back, though he did say it would depend on Friday's contest.