Jake Sanderson News: Adds power-play assist
Sanderson notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.
Sanderson ended a six-game point drought with the helper. Prior to that slump, he racked up four assists over a three-game span. The defenseman has contributed 15 points (12 on the power play), 57 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating through 28 appearances. He's on pace to top the 40-point mark for the first time in his career, but that scoring rate could be endangered if the Senators' power play slumps at any stage of the season.
