Jake Sanderson News: Dishes pair of helpers in win

Sanderson logged two assists, including one on the power play, and three shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Sanderson has four helpers over his last three contests. He assisted on second-period tallies by Drake Batherson and Cole Reinhardt in this game. It's good to see Sanderson get his offense on track again after opening November with just two helpers over nine outings. Overall, the blueliner has a goal, 13 assists, 44 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating. He's earned 11 of his 14 points with the man advantage.