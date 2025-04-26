Jake Sanderson News: Keeps team in playoffs with OT goal

Sanderson scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4.

Sanderson fired a wrist shot from the left point that fluttered through traffic and past Anthony Stolarz's glove. It came at 17:42 of the overtime frame. Sanderson, the Sens' top defender in 2024-25, has three points (one goal, two assists) in his last two games. He became the third-youngest member of the Senators to score a playoff OT goal (22 years, 292 days), behind Martin Havlat (21 years, seven days) and Kyle Turris (22 years, 248 days). The series returns to Toronto on Tuesday, with the Maple Leafs leading 3-1.