Jake Walman Injury: Targeting Friday return

Walman (lower body) is hoping to rejoin the lineup against Utah on Friday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

While the news effectively rules Walmn out versus Vegas on Tuesday, it appears the blueliner is making strides in his recovery. While the Toronto native had just one goal in 10 games prior to getting hurt, he did manage to rack up seven helpers over that stretch, including three with the man advantage. In order to face Utah, Walman will first need to be activated off injured reserve.