Jake Walman News: Generates helper in win

Walman logged an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Walman helped out on an Alexander Wennberg tally in the second period, which tied the game at 2-2. With seven points over his last three games, Walman has exploded on offense as the Sharks have won three in a row. The 28-year-old defenseman is up to nine points, 32 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, 14 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 12 appearances. He's already nearly halfway to his production from 63 games in 2023-24 -- a top-pairing role and power-play spot in San Jose has made Walman a viable option in standard fantasy formats, though he won't sustain his recent scoring pace.