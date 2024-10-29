Jake Walman News: Standout performer in win

Walman scored a goal, dished two assists, went plus-4 and added four PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Walman has erased a slow start to the year with back-to-back three-point efforts in the Sharks' first two wins of the season. The defenseman is up to one goal, seven helpers, 30 shots on net, 17 blocked shots, 13 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 11 outings. Walman still carries some risk in fantasy, but he's seeing big minutes and a decent share of power-play time, which makes him a viable depth option in certain formats.