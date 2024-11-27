Fantasy Hockey
Jakub Lauko headshot

Jakub Lauko Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 27, 2024 at 7:10am

Lauko (lower body) will be sidelined for Wednesday's game against Buffalo, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Lauko sustained a lower-body injury Monday against Winnipeg and will be forced to miss his first game of the season Wednesday. The Wild face Chicago in the first half of a back-to-back set Friday, and it's not yet clear whether Lauko will be available for that matchup. Devin Shore and Travis Boyd are slated to draw into the lineup Wednesday since Lauko and Marat Khusnutdinov (lower body) will both be unavailable.

Jakub Lauko
Minnesota Wild
