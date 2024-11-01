Jakub Lauko News: Slides assist in Friday's win

Lauko notched an assist, five PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.

Lauko dropped the mitts with Michael Eyssimont in the first period, giving the Wild forward his first PIM of the season. The 24-year-old Lauko then helped out on a Brock Faber tally in the third period. Through 10 appearances, Lauko has chipped in four points, 14 hits, 13 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating. He was limited to 10 points in 60 regular-season outings with the Bruins last year, so he's on pace to have a career year in 2024-25.