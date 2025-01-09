James van Riemsdyk News: Two assists in win

Van Riemsdyk notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

Van Riemsdyk has five points over four outings in January, surpassing his four-point December. The winger helped out on second-period tallies by Luca Del Bel Belluz and Denton Mateychuk in this contest. Van Riemsdyk has 14 points, 37 shots on net and a minus-8 rating over 35 appearances. He continues to play in a middle-six role, though the 35-year-old's ice time is often limited compared to where he's lined up.