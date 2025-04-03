Jamie Benn Injury: Sitting out Thursday

Benn (undisclosed) won't play versus the Predators on Thursday for maintenance reasons, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

This suggests Benn's injury isn't overly serious, but the Stars are not locked into their playoff seeding yet, so it's not just rest. The 35-year-old has gone 11 games without a goal, but he has five assists and 15 hits in that span. His next chance to play is Saturday versus the Penguins, which is the first half of a back-to-back.