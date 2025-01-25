Jamie Benn News: Nets goal in Friday's win

Benn scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Friday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Benn ended a six-game point drought with the tally. The 35-year-old has remained on the second line during his slump, but that trio has looked a little different with Mavrik Bourque on right wing while Wyatt Johnston centers the top line. Benn has endured just two multi-game slumps all season, and he's otherwise been consistent as a power forward. He's at 13 goals, 18 helpers, 92 shots on net, 71 hits, 58 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 48 appearances.