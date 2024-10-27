Jamie Benn News: Nets goal Saturday

Benn scored a goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Benn recorded a season-high mark in shots, and that resulted in the veteran winger notching his second strike of the campaign. Even though Benn will no longer be the productive winger he was during his prime years, he should continue to be a threatening presence as a middle-six forward who also has a prominent role in the power-play unit. That said, he only has four points in nine contests, though he's also cracked the scoresheet in his past two outings.