Jared McCann Injury: Slated to undergo surgery

McCann announced Wednesday that he'll undergo surgery Monday to address an undisclosed issue that he dealt with throughout the season, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Although McCann appeared in all 82 games for the Kraken this season, he was apparently dealing with an undisclosed injury and will require approximately six weeks to recover during the offseason. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in action once training camp begins ahead of the 2025-26 season. The 28-year-old recorded 22 goals, 39 assists, 50 blocked shots, 47 hits and 18 PIM while averaging 17:13 of ice time this year.