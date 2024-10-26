Jared McCann News: Nets lone goal in loss

McCann scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

McCann stretched his point streak to six games and broke up Frederik Andersen's shutout bid with his third-period tally Saturday. The 28-year-old winger has been among the top forwards in the league with 12 points (five goals, seven assists), 19 shots on net and a plus-6 rating over nine contests this season. McCann is locked in on the top line, and with no fewer than 27 goals over any of the previous three campaigns, he's a reliable scorer.